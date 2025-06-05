wrestling / News

Sting & Jon Moxley Announced For Starrcast: Texas

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In London - Jack Perry, Sting Saves Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

Starrcast has announced that Sting and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be guests at Starrcast: Texas. It happens on July 11-12 at the Sheraton Arlington, the same weekend as All In.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Starrcast, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading