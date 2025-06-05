Sting & Jon Moxley Announced For Starrcast: Texas

Starrcast has announced that Sting and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be guests at Starrcast: Texas. It happens on July 11-12 at the Sheraton Arlington, the same weekend as All In.

