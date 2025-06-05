wrestling / News
Sting & Jon Moxley Announced For Starrcast: Texas
Starrcast has announced that Sting and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be guests at Starrcast: Texas. It happens on July 11-12 at the Sheraton Arlington, the same weekend as All In.
Who’s the first official guest announced for Starrcast Texas this July? 👀
In the words of Tony Schiavone… "IT'S STIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNGGG!”
That’s right — The Icon himself is headed to Arlington for Starrcast Texas!
Get your bracelets to meet @Sting now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/DVEpbpNloq
— Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025
He's the current reigning AEW World Champion.
From the Death Riders—Jon Moxley is headed to Starrcast Texas!
Get your bracelets to meet Jon Moxley now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/2EpZ10JaY0
— Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025
