Sting Thanks Los Angeles Following Last Match in City At AEW Full Gear

Sting competed in what is expected to be his final match in Los Angeles at AEW Full Gear, and he took to social media to comment on the bout. The Icon, who is set to retire following AEW Revolution in March, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to write:

“Thank you again, LA, for all of the memories over all of the years! I’m going to miss you all. How great it was to have @StevenBorden85 with me at #AEWFullGear! The cherry on top.”

Sting teamed with Darby Allin and Adam Copeland to defeat Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at Saturday’s PPV.