WWE News: Sting: The Lost Tape Now Available on Network, Smackdown in Three Minutes

– The WWE Network Sting: The Lost Tape special is now available to watch. The special is now in the Network’s VOD section, and is described as follows:

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.

– WWE also posted the latest “Smackdown in 3” video, recapping the events of this week’s episode: