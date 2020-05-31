wrestling / News

WWE News: Sting: The Lost Tape Now Available on Network, Smackdown in Three Minutes

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting: The Lost Tape

– The WWE Network Sting: The Lost Tape special is now available to watch. The special is now in the Network’s VOD section, and is described as follows:

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.

– WWE also posted the latest “Smackdown in 3” video, recapping the events of this week’s episode:

