Sting Merchandise Dominating AEW Sales Ahead of Final Match

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, Sting merchandise is currently dominating AEW’s sales ahead of his final match at AEW Revolution tomorrow night. It was noted in the report that these are estimates based on current information, instead of an exact number.

On ShopAEW, Stinger is the highest-ranked merchandise out of everyone on the roster and second to AEW itself in general merchandise. He ranks just above Bullet Club Gold in the top three. The Icon pops up elsewhere in the top ten with his Limited Edition “Sting vs JP” collaboration with Capcom’s Street Fighter brand, and his team with Darby Allin.

The item-specific list includes Sting ‘Final Encounter’ merch at #1, followed by the Sting vs. JP’ AEW x Street Fighter collaboration, with his ‘Moon’ merch in top ten as well. On Pro Wrestling Tees, he has the top-ranked category, ahead of general AEW merchandise and Bullet Club Gold. “Sting vs. JP” is in the top 10. PWT’s item-specific list has “Final Encounter” at #1, with Sting’s “Split,” “Moon” and “Sting vs. JP” in the top ten.