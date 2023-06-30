Note On Mistimed Spot From Sting Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sting and Darby Allin teamed with Tetsuya Naito to defeat Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki. During the match, Guevara hit Sting with a 630 through a table on the outside, only for Sting to show up in the ring moments later like nothing happened. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the spot did not go according to plan.

An AEW source confirmed that Sting was supposed to move so Guevara would go through the table and get taken out of the match. However the timing was off and Sting wasn’t able to get out of the way in time. Since he was supposed to be involved in the match’s finish, he got up and didn’t sell what happened.