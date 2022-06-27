Sting Names His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Sting is the latest person to give an answer on who would be on his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling. The AEW star and wrestling legend spoke with The Schmo for a new interview after his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and was asked about who he would place. The Icon noted that he would not be putting himself on the list and instead named four others.

“I’m not going to put myself in there,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”

Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi defeated The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo on last night’s PPV.