Sting On Meeting Tony Khan Years Before AEW, How He Came On Board the Company

Sting is one of the many pieces of big news floating around AEW right now, and he discussed both how he met Tony Khan and how he came to sign with AEW on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. Sting made his big debut at Winter is Coming, but he told Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards that he had met Khan years before and thus already had a professional relationship with him. He talked about how he reached out to AEW and more, and you can check out highlights and the audio below:

On knowing Tony Khan well before AEW: “Well, you know, it all started — actually, if we go way back, five years. I got a call from Tony Khan five years ago or so. Maybe even more. And I didn’t know who he was. And he said, ‘Hey, you know, my name is Tony Khan,’ blah blah blah. And he mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars. And I thought, ‘Who is this?’ So you know, I did my research and found out there is a Tony Khan, and I ended up calling him back. And he wanted me to sign a baseball bat, and he wanted me to present it to the team at the time and all that … so I met Tony long before AEW. Long before any of that ever happened. And then my son, my second oldest son actually tried out with the Jaguars. He tried out with four different teams, the Jaguars being one of them. So there’s some history there with Tony.”

On joining AEW: “He called me again about oh, maybe a year ago or so. And — oh, he didn’t call me, he just sent a text. And you know, I’m still with WWE [at the time], so I’ve gotta be careful with how I handle all this kind of stuff. And so I just kept it superficial. And that was that. And oh man. I’d say two months ago or so, somewhere around then? I reached out and I said, ‘Hey, are you still willing to talk?’ And he said ‘Yeah!’ So here we are.”

