Sting Originally Planned To Retire Earlier, ‘Maybe In December’

Sting is set to retire at AEW Revolution in March, though he has said that he originally wanted to finish earlier than that. The wrestling icon spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and noted that he was considering hanging it up at the end of the year, but changed his mind once Ric Flair came on board. You can see a couple of highlights from the interview below:

On taking inspiration from Clint Eastwood for the end of his career: “I’ve gotten some inspiration from Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He did all the classic spaghetti westerns, and now he’s the aged western guy. He’s still getting the job done, he’s just using different tactics. I’ve figured out new ways to entertain, new ways to go balls to the wall. But it doesn’t mean I’m any less hard on myself.”

On his original retirement plan: “I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December. But now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution.”