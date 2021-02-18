Sting Gets Powerbombed By Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite (Clip)

Sting took his first big bump since 2015 on AEW Dynamite, as he got powerbombed by Brian Cage on tonight’s show. Wednesday’s episode saw Sting come out and confront Team Taz, only to get attacked and powerbombed by Cage. You can see a GIF of the moment below.

Sting hasn’t taken an on-screen bump in the ring since he took a turnbuckle powerbomb from Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015, which effectively ended his in-ring career at that point. He is set to team with Darby Allin against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution on March 7th.