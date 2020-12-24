Sting Praises The Recent Matches Of the AEW Roster

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, Sting spoke about his entrance, praised the talent of the wrestlers on the AEW roster and more. AEW sent along the following highlights:

On his new snow entrance: “I’ve made every kind of entrance under the sun. I mean, they’ve done everything except shoot me out of a cannon, but I gotta tell you, snow is a first for me. Winter is coming, and it is so cool. I’ve had more people say, ‘Oh dude! The snow! That is awesome.’”

On the AEW roster: “Some of the matches that I have seen are the most incredible, athletic, high-paced—I don’t know how many false finishes. They got the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ on every single match it seems.”

On the talent on the roster: “When I first started, I didn’t want to do and be like the generation before me. I wanted to be different, and I was, and these guys I’m watching do the same thing. They’re different. They’ve changed the psychology, you know, how they tell a story, and they’re good. Very innovative.”