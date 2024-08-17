wrestling / News
Sting Reacts To AEW All In 2025 Taking Place In Texas
August 16, 2024 | Posted by
AEW All In is coming to Dallas, Texas next year, and Sting shared his thoughts on the show coming to his home state. The Icon retired from the ring at AEW Revolution in March, and he posted to Twitter to comment on All In 2025’s location.
Sting wrote:
“Hmmm…
just down the road.
I’ll be watching from
“somewhere””
— Sting (@Sting) August 17, 2024