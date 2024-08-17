wrestling / News

Sting Reacts To AEW All In 2025 Taking Place In Texas

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW All In is coming to Dallas, Texas next year, and Sting shared his thoughts on the show coming to his home state. The Icon retired from the ring at AEW Revolution in March, and he posted to Twitter to comment on All In 2025’s location.

Sting wrote:

“Hmmm…

just down the road.

I’ll be watching from

“somewhere””

