Sting Reacts to Ric Flair’s Comments on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Credits CM Punk

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting took to Twitter yesterday to respond to a recent tweet from longtime colleague Ric Flair commenting on the ratings for last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last week’s show drew 1.020 million viewers. It was the first Dynamite to draw over a million viewers since early October.

The show was held in the Greensboro, Coliseum, where Sting and Ric Flair actually held their first match at NWA’s Clash of the Champions I in 1988 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Sting also headlined last week’s show, teaming with Darby Allin and CM Punk against MJ and FTR.

Flair initially tweeted, “Congratulations @Sting! I’ve Been Telling The World, When You’re Great You’ll Always Get A Rating! Everyone Else Can Dare To Dream! WOOOOO! You Just Became At The Age Of 62, The MVP Of @AEW!”

Sting later wrote in response on Twitter, “Love you Ric, but giving credit where credit is due – all 6 of us drew a rating and @CMPunk leads the pack.” You can see that exchange below.