Sting Reflects On Last Match At AEW Revolution, Thanks AEW & Fans

Sting took to social media on Wednesday to comment on his retirement match at AEW Revolution and express gratitude to AEW and the fans. The Icon posted to his Twitter account and commented on his retirement, including pics and video from the night.

Sting wrote:

“I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget. Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all!”