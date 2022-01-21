Sting Responds to CM Punk’s Praise From After AEW Dynamite

Sting took to social media on Thursday to react to CM Punk praising him for his performance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Punk took to his own account after Dynamite to say that Sting is “amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING.”

Sting retweeted the post, writing: