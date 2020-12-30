Sting Responds To Praise From Bret Hart: ‘The Feeling Is Mutual’

Sting had some old comments from Bret Hart praising him sent his way recently, and he returned them in kind. The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star took to Twitter to share a post from a fan recounting comments Hart made during an episode of the latter’s Sharpshooter Show podcast in 2016 (per Wrestling Inc). In that podcast, Hart said:

“Sting was a class guy, just a first-rate guy. Great guy to work with. A real friend. Never saw any ounce of ego. Just a team player all the way and I always had a lot of respect for him. He really made coming to work fun.”

In response, the Stinger wrote:

“The feeling is mutual, @BretHart. Enjoyed working with you. Great finisher! My one regret is I never got to see a Stinger cartoon from you.”

Sting and Hart were opponents several times in WCW after Hart went there following his famous exit from WWF. You can see the post below: