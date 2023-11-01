Sting Says He Wanted To Retire Sooner Before Ric Flair’s AEW Arrival

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting revealed that he planned on ending his career sooner in AEW before the arrival of Ric Flair. Flair arrived last week, one week after Sting announced his last match would happen at Revolution in March. Here are highlights:

On Ric Flair arriving last week: “I’ve never mentioned this to the press, or even in the dressing room, but real men cry. I’ve been emotional, full of tears, twice in my career. The first was Panama City when Ric and I had the last WCW match on Nitro. The second was last week on Dynamite. When Ric came out and I heard his music play, it hit me. I had this flashback, and it made me emotional. Ric is the guy who put me on the map. We’ve traveled around the world together, and Ric helped make me. Now he’s going to finish with me. After all the travel, all the matches, all the press slams, all the chops, and all the woos–woooo!–I experienced the same feeling on Dynamite this past week with Ric that I did on that final Nitro. Except this time, it was so much more positive.”

On Tony Khan signing him in 2020: “Tony Khan called me and asked me to go out in style. I liked that idea. I couldn’t say no. The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s been a lot of fun.”

On when he wanted to end his run: “I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December. But now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution.”

On Darby Allin: “Darby’s risk-taking, psychology, I’m beyond impressed. The idea was to put me in a tag team and have Sting give the rub to Darby, but he’s given me the rub. In the best way, we’ve helped each other. We’re totally different people, but we have so much in common. When I was the new guy, the young surfer Sting, I was taking risks. I was one of the only guys my size doing headfirst dives out of the ring. Darby takes risks to a whole new level. And he knows what it’s like to sleep in his car, just like I did, as we were looking for our first break. He’s good to his parents and his friends. He remembers what it’s like to have nothing, and he’s always lending a helping hand. I can’t wait to watch him go climb Mount Everest. I have so much respect for him, and I could not have done this without him.”