Sting Returns To AEW TV, Attacks Kyle O’Reilly On AEW Rampage

Sting is back on AEW TV, making his return from injury to get revenge on reDRagon during this week’s AEW Rampage. In the main event of Friday’s show, Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish but was attacked by both Fish and O’Reilly after the match. O’Reilly made an approach with a chair but Sting’s music hit and he appeared to take O’Reilly out.

Allin then put a chair around Fish’s leg and hit a Coffin Drop onto it, replicating the attack that put Sting out of action when O’Reilly stomped on a chair wrapped around his leg on the May 25th episode of Dynamite.