Sting Returns On AEW Dynamite To Aid Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
Sting made his AEW TV return on this week’s Dynamite, coming out to back up Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. Wednesday night’s episode saw Allin and Cassidy battle the Gates of Agony. After the babyfaces got the win, Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland came down to attack but Sting came down to help Allin and Cassidy fend the heel stable off.
The appearance is Sting’s first since the April 12 episode of Dynamite.
IT'S STIIIIING!@Sting has arrived to even the odds.
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/nQrU79g2Wm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
