– WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star Sting issued an announcement today via social media, writing that 2025 will be the last year he appears in full gear and his classic Stinger face paint. You can view his announcement below.

Sting wrote, “I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”

More recently, Sting made an appearance last year at AEW All In: London, helping Darby Allin after his Coffin Match against Jack Perry when The Elite tried to set Darby on fire.