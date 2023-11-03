Sting Says He Couldn’t Have Done What He Did in AEW Without Darby Allin

Sting recently reflected on his AEW run and how essential Darby Allin has been to his time there. The Icon is set to retire at AEW Revolution in March, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated about his time in AEW, his relationship with Allin and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On his run with AEW: “The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s been a lot of fun.”

On his relationship with Darby Allin: “We’re totally different people, but we have so much in common. When I was the new guy, the young surfer Sting, I was taking risks. I was one of the only guys my size doing headfirst dives out of the ring. Darby takes risks to a whole new level.”

On how important Allin has been to his AEW run: “He remembers what it’s like to have nothing, and he’s always lending a helping hand. I can’t wait to watch him go climb Mount Everest. I have so much respect for him, and I could not have done this without him.”