Sting Says He Appreciates How The AEW Locker Room Respects Veterans

In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Sting spoke about what he likes about being in WWE and noted the appreciation the wrestlers have for veterans. Here are highlights:

On if AEW reminds him of WCW: “Of course, this is wrestling, it’s going to be reminiscent of those old days for sure, but it is completely different and new, a whole new generation of wrestlers. I could be dad to more than half the guys here, maybe even granddad. I’m grateful that they have the level of respect that they have for their elders and somebody like me who is trying to come back and play in the game a little while longer.”

On what brought him back to wrestling: “Love of (the) game and a phone call. You have to have love of (the) game, of course, but Tony Khan called me and asked me if I wanted to come back and play for a little while longer and I said, ‘Alright, let me try this out,’ and here I am.”