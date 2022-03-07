Sting Says He Decided To Wrestle For AEW After Compliment From Cody Rhodes

Fightful reports that during a media scrum following last night’s AEW Revolution PPV, Sting spoke about why he decided to start wrestling for the company. He had a match last night, which included him diving off a balcony through several tables. Here are highlights:

On when he decided to wrestle for AEW: “No, I’ll just be straight up with everybody. I talked to Tony and I said, ‘I’m not really sure what I have to offer,’ because I’m not going to have these long 20-30 minute matches against these young guys. ‘What do you have in mind?’ He said, ‘How about cinematic matches?’ ‘Yeah, I think I could do that.’ We got halfway through the filming of that one and Cody Rhodes, followed by Tony, was like, ‘Your kinetic energy is still really crazy. You can still go and have a real match.’ That’s where it all started. Cody texted me today and said, ‘Gameday.’ It started with kinetic energy comments. I didn’t think I would be in here doing this, but I’m having so much fun. I feel like I’m in good hands. It’s great being with Darby.”

On the people who doubt him wrestling at his age: “I don’t know of any. There are out there, I guess. I don’t mean that in a prideful or arrogant way. I’m sure, there have always been (doubters) my whole career, even as a young man. There will always be people out there who will hate you no matter what, you’re never going to be able to do the right thing in their eyes. There will always be those people. I think wrestling fans seem to be very respectful and see that, at my age, I’m taking risks out there and I want it to be good and I wanted to be an entertainer and I’m having fun. What would I say to the pessimists, just tune me off when I’m on, watch something else.”