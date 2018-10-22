Sting Says Undertaker’s the Only Opponent He’d Come Back For

– Sting spoke with 99.7 CYK for a new interview and discussed a potential return to the ring, plus more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On coming down from the rafters: “If people knew what was going on up there. On a handful of occasions, oh my gosh. I mean, put it this way: I was close to having a fatal accident one night. Chicago, at the UIC Pavilion. That was, wow; I’m sweating right now telling you the story, and you know, coming out of the helicopter, and you got a Vietnam vet who’s the pilot, who says, ‘Sting, [if] by some chance your rope or your cord gets caught up in my blades, I’m gonna have to cut you loose.’ And I kinda chuckle a little bit, and he’s looking at me with these cold eyes, I’m like, okay, you’re not joking, are you?”

On the one condition that would bring him back to the ring: “I would only consider against one opponent, and that would be [Undertaker], and that’s it. Anyone else, at this point, why? But, I have always loved the idea of the Sting-Taker thing. So many ideas in my head, you know, how to make it just a night that people would never forget.”