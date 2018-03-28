wrestling / News
Sting’s Schedule Changes For WrestleCon
March 28, 2018 | Posted by
WrestleCon has changed Sting’s schedule at the New Orleans event due to his commitments to WWE over Wrestlemania 34 weekend. You can see the full schedule below:
Due to WWE commitments @Sting @wrestlecon schedule has changed:
Appearing Friday:
9:30-12:30pm (Red Face-paint 🐺 🤘🏼)
Appearing Saturday:
10am-1pm (Crow Face-paint)
Professional Photo Ops:https://t.co/f75fDcAN2k
Autographs at show ONLY. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tAnyblhcgn
— PrimeTimeAppearances (@PrimeTimeAppea) March 28, 2018
WrestleCon happens next week, April 5-8. You can get tickets here.