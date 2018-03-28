 

wrestling / News

Sting’s Schedule Changes For WrestleCon

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting

WrestleCon has changed Sting’s schedule at the New Orleans event due to his commitments to WWE over Wrestlemania 34 weekend. You can see the full schedule below:

WrestleCon happens next week, April 5-8. You can get tickets here.

article topics :

Sting, WrestleCon, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading