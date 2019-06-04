Various News: Sting Set for Starrcast III, Double or Nothing Streaming for Free Tonight

– Starrcast has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to appear at Starrcast III later this summer. The event is being scheduled around AEW All In, which is set for August 31 at the Sears Centre.

Sting will be appearing at Starrcast III during Labor Day weekend. Platinum and Gold Bracelets are currently on stale for the event at the official website.

He’s an industry icon. He’s a former World Champion. He’s a Hall of Famer & we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome the man they call @Sting to Chicago, Labor Day weekend! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/FkZOB0nyGq — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) June 3, 2019

– AEW is set to stream the full Double or Nothing pay-per-view event later tonight on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can check out the free stream of the event in the embedded player below. The stream goes live at 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm EST.