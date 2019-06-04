wrestling / News

Various News: Sting Set for Starrcast III, Double or Nothing Streaming for Free Tonight

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Starrcast has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to appear at Starrcast III later this summer. The event is being scheduled around AEW All In, which is set for August 31 at the Sears Centre.

Sting will be appearing at Starrcast III during Labor Day weekend. Platinum and Gold Bracelets are currently on stale for the event at the official website.

– AEW is set to stream the full Double or Nothing pay-per-view event later tonight on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can check out the free stream of the event in the embedded player below. The stream goes live at 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm EST.

