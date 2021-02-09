wrestling / News

AEW News: Sting Set For This Week's AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet to Appear on AEW Unrestricted

February 8, 2021
Sting AEW

– Sting will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that the Icon will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s show, which airs on TNT.

– Red Velvet is recording an episode of AEW Unrestricted this week, as revealed by Aubrey Edwards today:

