wrestling / News
AEW News: Sting Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet to Appear on AEW Unrestricted
– Sting will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that the Icon will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s show, which airs on TNT.
We are on the road to #AEWRevolution and this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @tonyschiavone24 interviews @sting!
Watch Dynamite at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/WoQ6VjggwK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2021
– Red Velvet is recording an episode of AEW Unrestricted this week, as revealed by Aubrey Edwards today:
Hey friends! @Thee_Red_Velvet will be stopping by the #AEWUnrestricted podcast studio this week and I've love to ask her some questions from our listeners. Whatcha got for her? Send 'em my way! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/ZsoUZzbdbd
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) February 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Retribution Take Shots At The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski During Super Bowl
- Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Suggesting The Move, Original Plan For Title Reign
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Owen Hart’s Passing, Stu Hart’s Reaction During Phone Call With Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk