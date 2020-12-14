wrestling / News
Sting Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Sting will make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Sting to appear live
* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* The Acclaimed vs. SCU
* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega w/ Don Callis vs. Joey Janela w/ Sonny Kiss
After his interaction with Cody on this past episode of Dynamite. @Sting will appear LIVE this Wednesday night!
Get your tickets NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/2pPEpZyDTK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2020
