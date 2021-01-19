Sting Set to Congratulate Darby Allin on Tomorrow’s Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Sting will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Franchise will be there in order to congratulate TNT champion Darby Allin after his win over Brian Cage on last week’s show.

Sting showed up last week to help even the odds when Team Taz tried to get involved in the match. Since he debuted in AEW, Sting has teased some type of interest in Darby Allin.

This week’s Dynamite is set for Wednesday, January 20 on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sting to congratulate Darby Allin

* Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday celebration

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf

* Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley vs. TBA

* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon