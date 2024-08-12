wrestling / News

Sting Signing Set For 58th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion

August 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution 2024 Sting Image Credit: AEW

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Sting will take part in a signing to benefit the club at the upcoming 58th reunion.

STING Signing at the 58th Annual Reunion

All proceeds go to the CAC benevolent fund

Seize This Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity: Meet the Icon Sting on August 20th at the 58th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion. Signing event will be from 1-2 PM in the Hospitality Room. $30 for autograph, $50 for autograph/photo combo with all proceeds going to the CAC benevolent fund.

Please note that signing lines will be open to CAC members who have a reunion badge first, next will be members without reunion badges. If time allows after that it will be open to public. STING will be signing for 1 hour, only.

Due to time constraints ONLY ONE ITEM will be signed per person. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Thank you and see you at the reunion!

