Sting Speaks, AEW Tag Team Title Match & More Set for Next Week’s Dynamite
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced Sting’s first promo for the company, as well as a Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. FiteTV has announced that the following matches and segments are set for next Wednesday’s episode:
* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2
* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10
* Lance Archer & Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade
* Abadon vs. TBD
* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum
* Sting Speaks
Next week‼️‼️#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 from #FITE in select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/KHkw9BuG8G
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 3, 2020
