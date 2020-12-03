Sting Speaks, AEW Tag Team Title Match & More Set for Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced Sting’s first promo for the company, as well as a Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. FiteTV has announced that the following matches and segments are set for next Wednesday’s episode:

* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2

* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10

* Lance Archer & Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

* Abadon vs. TBD

* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum

* Sting Speaks