wrestling / News

Sting Speaks, AEW Tag Team Title Match & More Set for Next Week’s Dynamite

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Sting

AEW has announced Sting’s first promo for the company, as well as a Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. FiteTV has announced that the following matches and segments are set for next Wednesday’s episode:

* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2
* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10
* Lance Archer & Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade
* Abadon vs. TBD
* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum
* Sting Speaks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Sting, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading