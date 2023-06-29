wrestling / News
Sting Speaks After AEW Dynamite, Says He May Have Lost a Tooth In Main Event
Sting addressed the crowd after this week’s AEW Dynamite, noting that he may have lost a tooth in the main event match. Sting and Darby Allin defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the match, and PWInsider reports that the Icon spoke to the crowd, repeating “Thank you” and “You deserve it” back to the audience when they changed it at him.
Sting said that he may have knocked a tooth out and is going to need stitches in his lip, though he said it was worth it to compete in the match. He thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to do it. and then praised Darby Allin, noting that he wouldn’t have made it as far as he did if he didn’t have Allin by his side. He added that Allin was “numero uno” among tag team partners in his career. He then led an “AEW” chant and thanks the crowd again.
