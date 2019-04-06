wrestling / News
WWE News: Sting Special Airing After Hall of Fame Tonight, Matt Riddle Reacts To Takeover Match, WWE Superstars Talk Metal Bands
April 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Network will air a special called WWE Untold – Sting after the Hall of Fame tonight. Here’s a preview:
– WWE has posted a new video with Matt Riddle reacting to his match with Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: New York.
– Loudwire has a new video in which they talk with WWE superstars about metal and their favorite childhood bands.
