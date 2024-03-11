wrestling / News
Sting Says He’s ‘Still On Cloud Nine’ Over AEW Revolution Match
March 10, 2024 | Posted by
Sting took to social media on Sunday to note that he’s still feeling the high from his retirement match at AEW Revolution. Sting and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks at Revolution to send The Icon out on top, and he posted to his Twitter account to again comment on the match.
Sting wrote:
“Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!”
Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony! pic.twitter.com/ohbZk5PiTc
— Sting (@Sting) March 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Discusses Criticism Of TNA Overbooking Match Finishes
- Eric Bischoff On What He Liked From Sting’s Retirement Match, Criticizes Darby Allin’s Glass Bump
- Larry Zbyszko On Why He Never Wrested Jake Roberts, Making More As a Commentator
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media