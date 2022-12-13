Sting Reveals He Had Surgery On His Knees, Talks Importance Of Physical Therapy

Sting has revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he underwent surgery several weeks ago. The AEW star appeared on The K&C Masterpiece for a new interview, and during it he noted that he had surgery “six or seven weeks ago” to get his knees cleaned out, while also talking about how important it is to go through the therapy process of recovery.

“I just had surgery, six or seven weeks ago now, basically just a clean out on my very old knees,” the Icon said (per Fightfl). “I’ve seen those that went through the physical therapy process with flying colors, did what they were supposed to do, and worked through the pain versus those who did not, and those who did not, they never recover, the game never comes back to them. I know that is of the utmost importance,”

He continued, “For me, I had to do things differently in the ring, I had to prepare differently, train differently, think differently in the ring and come up with more innovative ways to accomplish my goal.”

Sting’s last match was at AEW Full Gear where he teamed with Darby Allin to pick up a win over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.