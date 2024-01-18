wrestling / News

AEW News: Sting Surprised Navy Vet Last Week, AEW Dynamite Highlights, New Shop AEW Merch

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting AEW Dynamite

– During last week’s Dynamite in Jacksonville, Sting surprised fan Clinton Nay, who is retiring from the Navy after 22 years. Nay serves as a Senior Chief.

– Shop AEW is selling new shirts for Top Flight, Samoa Joe, Sting and Willow Nightingale. They also have animal T-shirts for the Blackpool Combat Club, and a sticker of the same kind. A Danhausen art print will be available soon.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

