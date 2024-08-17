wrestling / News
Sting Teases Possible Involvement at AEW All In Texas
August 17, 2024
In a post on Twitter, Sting teased some sort of possible involvement at AEW All in Texas next year, noting that it’s not far from where he lives. The event happens at Global Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025.
He wrote: “Hmmm…just down the road. I’ll be watching from ‘somewhere’.”
