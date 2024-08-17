wrestling / News

Sting Teases Possible Involvement at AEW All In Texas

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Sting 2-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Sting teased some sort of possible involvement at AEW All in Texas next year, noting that it’s not far from where he lives. The event happens at Global Life Field in Arlington on July 12, 2025.

He wrote: “Hmmm…just down the road. I’ll be watching from ‘somewhere’.

