Sting Thanks Crowd In Speech After AEW Dynamite

Sting addressed the crowd after his final AEW Dynamite appearance on Wednesday night. The AEW star made his final Dynamite appearance on this week’s show ahead of his last match at Revolution on Sunday and ended the show in the ring. After the show, Sting spoke with the audience as you can see in the video below.

“I’m not only doing my last Dynamite,” Sting said (per Fightful). “I’m doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I’m doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I’m doing my last Dynamite with ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair right next to me. When you say ‘Thank you, Sting,’ thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama.”

He continued, “That’s the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page, so there’s some good history right here. I’m glad to be back right here. What can I say after all these years? What can I say? Anything that I would say is just kind of trivial when I really mean thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I could not have done any of this without this tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. I would have never been put on the map if it wasn’t for this man right here, ‘The Nature Boy.’ I love you, Huntsville. Thank you, thank you.”