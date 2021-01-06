Sting & TNT Title Match Weigh-In Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a Sting appearance and a weigh-in to this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Sting will appear on tomorrow’s show, while Darby Allin and Brian Cage will have the weigh-in for their TNT Championship match that takes place next week.

This week’s Dynamite is night one of New Year’s Smash, and will have the following lineup:

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fénix

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

* Cody vs. Matt Sydal

* Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & The Hybrid 2

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* Jon Moxley returns

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sting appears

* Snoop Dogg appears

* Darby Allin and Brian Cage weigh-in ceremony