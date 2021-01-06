wrestling / News
Sting & TNT Title Match Weigh-In Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a Sting appearance and a weigh-in to this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Sting will appear on tomorrow’s show, while Darby Allin and Brian Cage will have the weigh-in for their TNT Championship match that takes place next week.
This week’s Dynamite is night one of New Year’s Smash, and will have the following lineup:
* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fénix
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon
* Cody vs. Matt Sydal
* Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & The Hybrid 2
* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
* Jon Moxley returns
* Chris Jericho does commentary
* Sting appears
* Snoop Dogg appears
* Darby Allin and Brian Cage weigh-in ceremony
#AEWDynamite LIVE 8p Tomorrow on TNT
-AEW Title Kenny Omega v Rey Fénix
–@JonMoxley returns
-Chris Jericho commentates
-Cody v Sydal
-Sting appears
-Women’s Title Shida v Abadon
–@GoBigShowTBS’s Snoop Dogg appears
-Bucks/SCU v Acclaimed/TH2
-Hager v Wardlow
-Darby v Cage weigh-in
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear
- Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE
- Evil Uno & Stu Grayson On Brodie Lee’s Role In Growing The Dark Order, BTE Popularity, Dark Order’s Future
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever