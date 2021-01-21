Sting To Compete in His First AEW Match at Revolution

Sting has his first official AEW match set for next month’s Revolution PPV. AEW has announced that the Icon will team up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a Street Fight at the February 27th PPV.

This will be Sting’s first match in AEW, and his first since he suffered a neck injury at WWE Night of Champions in 2015 during his match with Seth Rollins. Sting announced his retirement in 2016 at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where he was inducted.