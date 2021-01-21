wrestling / News
Sting To Compete in His First AEW Match at Revolution
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
Sting has his first official AEW match set for next month’s Revolution PPV. AEW has announced that the Icon will team up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a Street Fight at the February 27th PPV.
This will be Sting’s first match in AEW, and his first since he suffered a neck injury at WWE Night of Champions in 2015 during his match with Seth Rollins. Sting announced his retirement in 2016 at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where he was inducted.
Here we go! It's 'The Machine' Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) & Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) of #TeamTaz vs. @Sting & the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin in a STREET FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NdyDEqFfis
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Fit Finlay’s Role In Women’s Revolution In WWE, Tyson Kidd’s Impact On Women’s Division
- Big E On His Solo Run On SmackDown, Importance Of Fans In Wrestling, Headlining WrestleMania
- Tony Khan On How Brodie Lee Tribute Show Came Together, AEW Star’s Idea To Bring In Erick Redbeard
- Backstage Update on James Storm Following Impact Wrestling Appearance