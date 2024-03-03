Sting Says Tony Khan Hoped To Hold Off on His Retirement Match Until AEW All In

Sting works his final match tonight at AEW Revolution, and he says Tony Khan wanted him to stay until All In. Sting spokoe with PWI’s Collete Arand for a new interview ahead of his final match at tonight’s PPV and you can see some highlights below:

On his career: “It’s funny, because I was the guy who did not want to get into pro wrestling. I didn’t even know what pro wrestling was when I got started. But I ended up being a pro wrestler, and at the beginning, I was an introvert, the last guy that you’d want to get up there and entertain in front of hordes of people. But it blossomed into what it blossomed into. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed the fans and cannot thank them enough. But after all of these years, having walked through the curtain thousands of times, I’m still a nervous wreck when I go out there, and it gets pretty overwhelming to try to perform at a high level at my age, even in a short match, even if it’s a six- or eight-man tag.”

On deciding to retire at Revolution: “Tony (Khan) was actually trying to get me to stay longer, maybe retire at Wembley. But it gets tougher and tougher every time you go out there, and you have all of these young guys who are ready to play—there’s only so far you can push it. It’s kind of sad, of course, but, at some point, you just have to do it. There’s a part of me that’s sad, but there’s another part of me that’s relieved. It’s bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.