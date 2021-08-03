wrestling / News

Sting Pays Tribute to Ric Flair Match Following News of Flair’s WWE Release

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Sting

Sting paid tribute to Ric Flair on Twitter following news of Flair being released by WWE on Monday. The Icon and AEW star shared a clip of his match with Flair at Clash of the Champions, as you can see below.

It was reported on Monday that Flair asked for and was granted his release, after talking to Vince McMahon about his growing frustrations around WWE’s booking decisions.

