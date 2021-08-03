wrestling / News
Sting Pays Tribute to Ric Flair Match Following News of Flair’s WWE Release
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
Sting paid tribute to Ric Flair on Twitter following news of Flair being released by WWE on Monday. The Icon and AEW star shared a clip of his match with Flair at Clash of the Champions, as you can see below.
It was reported on Monday that Flair asked for and was granted his release, after talking to Vince McMahon about his growing frustrations around WWE’s booking decisions.
WOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/CPXqaDOZ3F
— Sting (@Sting) August 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW