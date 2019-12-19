Sting: ‘I Still Think About The Undertaker Situation Every Year’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Despite how Sting retired from the business back in 2016, Sting spoke about how he’s still interested in having one last match with The Undertaker, which he believes is unlikely. However, The Franchise said if he got the phone call, he would get in shape to try and pull the match off. Below are some highlights.

Sting on a hypothetical Undertaker match at WrestleMania: “If there was a ’Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Sting on not thinking the match will happen: “I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

His thoughts on how much Mick Foley punished his body: “I was just thinking about Mick Foley and the matches I had with him way back when he was Cactus Jack. I’d never seen somebody do more devastation to a human body, his own body, than Cactus Jack. I can still remember the sound of his body hitting the cement. I was also there the night in Germany when he lost his ear. Mick was unbelievable.”

Sting on Becky Lynch headlining WrestleMania: “Becky’s taken the women beyond where they’ve ever been. To see her headlining WrestleMania, and the reactions that she and some of the other women are getting, it’s incredible.”