wrestling / News
Sting Will Appear On Wednesday’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Sting will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite to address being attacked by Team Taz last week. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose OR Tay Conti vs. Anna Jay OR Dr. Britt Baker
* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* Sting to appear
Following the attack from Team Taz on @DarbyAllin 2 weeks ago + the devastating Powerbomb from Brian Cage last week, The Icon @Sting will be at #AEWDynamite this week and he’s coming for payback on Cage and Team Taz, this Wednesday, February 24th at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/TpPPhbakkr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz On The Rock Getting Booed With Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon’s Stance On John Cena Heel Turn
- Bruce Prichard On Jake Roberts’ WWE Return In 1996, Jake’s Character, Owen Hart’s Chemistry With Shawn Michaels
- Jim Ross Recalls Key Commentary Lesson From Vince McMahon, One Of His Favorite WWE Characters
- New Details On Creative Dispute Between Sammy Guevara And Impact