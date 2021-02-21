wrestling / News

Sting Will Appear On Wednesday’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW has announced that Sting will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite to address being attacked by Team Taz last week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose OR Tay Conti vs. Anna Jay OR Dr. Britt Baker
* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* Sting to appear

