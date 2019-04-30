Sting Discusses Which Current WWE Superstar He’d Still Like to Face

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently took part in an Awesome Con fan fest in Washington, DC over the weekend. Below are some highlights (h/t The RCWR Show) from his Q&A session, along with some audio.

Sting on opponents he would’ve liked to face: “Because Bray Wyatt has the personality. I like the whole Bray Wyatt thing. That would have been pretty interesting. … Shawn Michaels isn’t one of the younger ones, but I would’ve loved to had a match with Shawn as well [as] Undertaker. … Everything that I did was a one off with WWE. I was always outspoken about wanting to wrestle Taker. And you know… [loud applause from crowd].”

Sting on why his character still resonates: “I don’t know, I’ve had so many fans say there’s something about your eyes! Just looking into your eyes you know? Because I didn’t speak for a long time and all you could do was look at was my eyes. It was the only thing telling any kind of a story. It’s like Vince McMahon who was quoted saying one time, ‘I like the idea of having Sting up here! We’ve never had a vigilante.’ I guess the vigilante aspect of it and then nostalgia. You know you wrestling fans don’t want to say goodbye to a lot of wrestlers I’ve noticed. Especially the older characters like my original Surfer Sting. People still say, ‘Do you think you could ever do that [gimmick] again?’ Like, um, no I can’t pull that one off again! It’s the relationship that they had with their uncle, brother, mom or dad. It brought families together. They practiced wrestling moves on each other. It was a relational thing that caused a bonding to happen in families. Wrestling of all things… I think this is just all part of the fire that makes that happen.”