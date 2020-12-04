Sting’s AEW Debut Does Good Numbers For Google and Youtube

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after Sting made his AEW debut this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, he has brought in some interest in terms of Google and Youtube.

His debut was the #10 most searched topic for December 3. It should be noted this was only 20,000 searches, but nothing from AEW TV after the first week has trended, and things from WWE usually don’t. To compare, Pat Patterson was #7 the day before with 200,000 searches. As we noted yesterday, Sting’s first AEW shirt broke the record for most shirts sold in 24 hours on Pro Wrestling Tees.

The video of Sting’s arrival in AEW has brought in 1.5 million views on Youtube in a little over 24 hours after it was posted.