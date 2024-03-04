wrestling / News
Sting’s Full Post-AEW Revolution PPV Online
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has posted Sting’s full speech from after AEW Revolution online. The company posted the video of Sting giving his retirement speech after the PPV went off the air, and you can check it out below:
EXCLUSIVE! After #AEWRevolution went off the air, #TheIcon @Sting shared some final words. pic.twitter.com/CnMS8KSksO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
