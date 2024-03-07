Sting’s Son Comments On His Stinger Splash At AEW Revolution 2024

Sting’s sons performed Stinger Splashes during their dad’s retirement match at AEW Revolution, and Steven Borden posted to social media to comment on the moment. Garrett and Steven Borden came out to the ramp for Sting’s match at AEW Revolution as Surfer Sting and nWo Wolfpac Sting and then got involved in the match as well. Steven posted to Twitter with pics of him doing the Splash on Nick Jackson, writing:

“’Do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad, do not shame your dad’ *jumps*”

Sting and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which will now have new champions determined in a tournament.