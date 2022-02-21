Stipulation Added To Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa Match On WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new stipulation for the match between Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa on this week’s NXT, as the winner of the match will now be in line for a championship opportunity against current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the added stipulation:

Dolph Ziggler has come to take over NXT 2.0, but Tommaso Ciampa refuses to let an outsider jump his spot in line for the NXT Championship and take control of his house.

The Showoff arrived on NXT 2.0 to respond to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, setting his sights on one of the only titles he has yet to win in WWE. Cue The Blackheart, who promptly stepped in to tell Ziggler to get to the back of the line.

Still fuming over Ziggler’s cheap shots, Ciampa showed up at Monday Night Raw to cause The Dirty Dawgs to lose their match against Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy before eating a superkick from Ziggler.

The Blackheart continued to hound Ziggler, running in to drop The Showoff as he attempted to interfere in Breakker’s title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day. With both Superstars at odds and vying for an NXT Championship opportunity, Ciampa and Ziggler will square off in a massive main event to determine who is next in line to challenge Breakker.

Can Ziggler earn an opportunity at one of the few titles that has eluded him, or will Ciampa show the Raw Superstar that NXT is his house?