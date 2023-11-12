wrestling / News
Stipulation Added To Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear
The match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear will now be a Texas Deathmatch. During tonight’s AEW Collision, Page cut a promo on Strickland ahead of their match and made the challenge. This will be the second time the two have faced each other, as Strickland beat Page at WrestleDream. Here’s the updated lineup for Full Gear:
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne
* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) and TBD vs. The Gunns (ZERO HOUR)
“You’ve got the Hangman in a Texas Death Match!”
Swerve Strickland will face #HangmanAdamPage in a Texas Death Match next Saturday, November 18th, at #AEWFullGear LIVE ON PPV!
