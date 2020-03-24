Stipulation Added to AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles and The Undertaker’s battle at WrestleMania will now be the first-ever Bone Yard Match. During tonight’s episode, Styles came out for a promo to say that their match was official and took several shots at the Phenom, before noting that he wanted the Undertaker from the old days and not the current one. He said he would be bringing back the Dead Man in a Bone Yard Match.

At this time, it’s not clear exactly a Bone Yard match is. Speculation is that it will be similar to a Buried Alive match, but that has not been confirmed.

Currently, Styles vs. Taker is advertised as taking place on the first night of WrestleMania on April 4th. Both nights of the show will stream live on the WWE Network.